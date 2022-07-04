Letters to the editor

Out of nowhere and all of the sudden, the two of us, wife and husband, happened upon a coupon with that day’s expiration date. Almost immediately, we decided to do something we very seldom do — eat out.

We promptly drove to Arby’s for our light meal to take home. As we began to hand over the coupon and our credit card, the employee said —  as she was handing over our food — that it had been paid for by the person just leaving in the car immediately in front of us.

Very surprised and thankful, we Catholics each promptly prayed a dozen Hail Marys for the charitable gentleman who so unselfishly made our day. God bless him!

Marie and Paul Sauer

East Hempfield Township

