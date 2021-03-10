The America of the 21st century is quickly evolving into a nation of politically correct puppets who are quite skilled in the art of acting hypocritically virtuous. They often keep their pretentious emotions well hidden in order to be a part of this charade called political correctness.

Technology entangles the vulnerable in a politically correct web of empty words. Instead of promoting unity, I believe it is often used to edit the words in our Bibles and to demonize the symbols of our freedom that they deem to be offensive. They recently declared war against the Muppets, which is both pathetic and laughable.

To further divide America, political correctness enthusiasts have seemingly joined minds with the socialist movement. One seeks to control our voice box, while the other seeks to control our freedom. This must be a dream come true for “comrade” U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

To strengthen our democracy, we should also look within to identify and repair our own frailties. Unfortunately, the idle-minded often blame others for the sins of our past and present. They whine and play victim, seemingly because it’s easier than confronting the issues that divide us.

It is impossible to force the euphoria of brotherhood on society. We must come to the realization that erasing the past and rewriting Webster’s dictionary is futile. A strong and inclusive society is only achievable with open and honest conversations.

History has proven that America is synonymous with freedom and, together, they are the two most powerful seven-letter words on planet Earth. Be grateful, America, and please stop whining.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township