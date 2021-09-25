I have heard a number of ridiculous assertions, but the characterization of some of the Taliban as “professional” is hard to comprehend. Do they mean the same Taliban that kills, rapes and abuses women? Maybe they enrolled their minions in charm school or sensitivity training, but it’s doubtful!

The degree to which we have lowered our standards should have us all concerned about our leadership in Washington, D.C. I never thought I would see the U.S. in a position to curry the favor of a terrorist organization.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township