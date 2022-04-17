Throughout my elementary school years, we were not permitted to engage in name-calling. First, because doing so was mean and hurt others. In addition, the reckless use of empty words was regarded as a form of lying.

By the time of college and the rise of McCarthyism, I learned the meaning of “character assassination.” On the thinnest of grounds, loyal Americans were accused of being communists until attorney Joseph Welch courageously asked, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Now, in a new century, we had the spectacle of a highly qualified Black woman being judged unfit by some white men for placement on the U.S. Supreme Court. Feigning the required senatorial probity, each acknowledged Ketanji Brown Jackson’s gracious personality, leaving the country puzzled by the distinction between color of skin and quality of character.

With disjointed reasoning and tortured logic, these pretenders to rectitude proceeded to besmirch Jackson’s character shamelessly. By the ugliest of insinuation, she was charged with being sympathetic to child pornography and more a defender of the criminal than friend of the victim. At the extreme, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas suggested that Jackson would have defended the Nazis at Nuremberg.

It remains a bitter irony that some of this character assassination was carried out on April 4, the 54th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Does the sin have to go into the sixth and seventh generations?

One thing I do know: The judicious principal is more honorable than the loud-mouthed name-caller.

Once again, the question, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown