Disbelief quickly turned to disgust when I read the main headline in the Sept. 27 Sunday newspaper (“Predicted winner: Chaos”).

LNP | LancasterOnline, in my view, gave up any pretense of objectivity with the secondary headline, “Unless there’s a Biden blowout, Pennsylvania should prepare for unrest.” This is a politically biased headline that seems to imply that people must vote for Joe Biden to avoid violence in the streets. Worse, it suggests that if the left does not get its way, then taking to the streets is expected behavior. This is journalistic malpractice.

There was no real news in the article. So why print such an article with such incendiary headlines? Why suggest that unrest is expected? Just who is making this prediction? If it’s an opinion piece, get it off the front page.

If there is violence on the streets of Lancaster, I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline will own some of the responsibility for it. You should be ashamed.

I have challenged the editors a number of times for editing my letters. One excuse was that they don’t print anything that is not verifiable fact. Yet a liberal letter stated that President Donald Trump knows nothing about history. That obviously false statement was left to stand.

If this country is to heal, it must start with a return to unbiased journalistic integrity. It would be refreshing to see LNP | LancasterOnline become part of that solution instead of continuing to be part of the problem.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy Township