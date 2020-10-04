I found it both careless and disturbing that LNP | LancasterOnline suggests the inevitability of civil strife and unrest if Joe Biden does not win Pennsylvania in a blowout (“Predicted winner: Chaos,” Sept. 27).

Does that imply that even a narrow Biden victory would produce the same unavoidable chaos? In your forecast, you also missed a great opportunity to further develop the article by not specifically identifying those groups that would likely be initiating the unrest.

My own prediction is that whoever might decide they are justified in starting unrest will have made a major miscalculation in testing the patience of those who prefer law and order and peaceful, nonviolent transitions in elections.

Sadly, your anticipated rioters will sow their own misery and regret and ultimately attain no goal or satisfaction. It would be truly unfortunate if those so inclined toward unrest prompted by an unfavorable outcome see this kind of front-page article and headline as encouragement and rationalization.

Also, the Associated Press article on Page A10 of the Sept. 27 edition —citing how our adversaries are quite happy to exploit divisive U.S. politics — is yet another article that leaves a major question unanswered. Who would those countries (Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela) prefer to see become the leader of the free world from the most powerful country on Earth? Then again, it is possible that because the answer is so obvious, there’s little reason to pose the question.

Tom Mannon

Lititz