Do the leaders in the Ephrata School District (“Later day gets OK in Ephrata,” Feb. 25) really think that bumping up start times (and making the school day shorter) will make enough of an academic difference that it is worth the disruption to so many lives? How many parents and caregivers will have to change their work and babysitting schedules just to help students get a few minutes’ more sleep each day?
So, waking up too early can cause anxiety and irritability? Then go to bed earlier. Oh, but that may mean having to cut back on sports and other extracurricular activities. Or does it? I’m thinking of the student recently profiled in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Up and at ’em,” Jan. 13) who gets up early each morning to do chores on her family farm, goes to school, participates in after-school activities and still achieves high grades.
Schools need to prepare students for the real world of personal responsibility instead of coddling them.
Donna Becker
Providence Township