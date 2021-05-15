To President Joe Biden: The only laws that I believe will eliminate the use of guns and knives are God’s Ten Commandments. And that can only be achieved by changing the minds of those individuals who seemingly have no concern for human life. (Speaking of life, my hope would be that those who carry “Black Lives Matter” signs change them to read “All Lives Matter,” which would include Black lives.)

Getting back to changing individual minds, I believe this can only come through parents introducing the Christian way of life through church attendance. Or through introduction to a friendship with others, showing them the way Jesus lived.

Following the Ten Commandments would eliminate countless sinful actions, including taking away the desire to end the lives of innocent individuals.

If by chance you become weak in your thinking, God already knew we couldn’t be sinless, so he sacrificed his son for man’s sake, thus giving us the opportunity to repent.

So, may the prayers of those of us who have used the Ten Commandments as a guide to living somehow invade the lives and minds of those who haven’t approached life in the Christian way. Remember the side of the coin that reads, “In God we trust.”

I believe it will be hard to change minds that are so filled with negative thoughts and no fear of being apprehended. Those with this thinking will obtain a weapon somehow.

May our prayers be fruitful and perform a miracle and invade those satanic minds!

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township