I know it can be hard to find employees nowadays. But sometimes we only get mail a few days per week.

On a recent Saturday, we received mail twice, from two different gentlemen. In talking to different U.S. Postal Service carriers, I know they work a lot of hours.

Maybe it’s time to change how we deliver mail. Maybe we should go to three or four days of delivery service per week. Then you could have a Monday/Thursday route and a Tuesday/Friday route. That way, you could cover more of an area with fewer employees. Postal Service carriers could have a two-day weekend, with Wednesday off. That might even entice more people to apply for the job. Just a thought and a thank you to our postal carriers for the good job they are doing.

Harold Baker

Lancaster