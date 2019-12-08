This is an open letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and High Cos.: I’m very happy to see the proposed Walnut Street extension (“New road to brush old track,” Dec. 1 Sunday LNP), and I have an idea that would save you a lot of time and money.
Instead of creating a new road and intersection onto Greenfield Road, why not just join the extension with the end of Pitney Road? That particular section of road past Millcross Road is barely used anyway, and it would make more sense to put the traffic circle at that intersection. The proposed location doesn’t make sense at all because the traffic will never need to cross paths anyway.
If you locate it where I suggest, then traffic on Pitney Road would also have an alternate, and easier, way to get to Route 30, which will also reduce traffic at Greenfield and Route 30.
Creating a new road that ends at Greenfield is a bad idea. All that will do is create another intersection where people will need to make left turns onto an already busy road. (Can you say future traffic signal?)
Lastly, based on the diagram in the paper, the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway is shown on the south side of the extension. If it were located on the north side, no one would need to cross the road, which would be much safer for all.
Mike Rampulla
Upper Leacock Township