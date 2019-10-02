I’m deeply concerned about health care in our country. The current stranglehold that insurance companies have on our country’s medical care system is deplorable and needs to be changed.
On March 15, 2018, I had spinal fusion/laminectomy surgery at UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster. I had federal Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance. I’m retired from the Bureau of Prisons, having served my country in corrections for many years. I chose a doctor who was in my network, a hospital that was in my network, and worked with the insurance company to make sure that I had submitted all necessary paperwork to cover the procedure and follow-up.
Recently, I received a notice that I owe $4,000 for diagnostic monitoring required by the doctor and the hospital during and after the surgery. This monitoring informed the doctor and hospital staff that my spine and nerves were not being endangered by the surgery. It prevented the possibility that I might never walk again. At the time of the surgery, I was not informed of this monitoring, nor of its necessity, nor that it would not be covered by my insurance. There was no possibility of informed consent.
Blue Cross/Blue Shield paid $51.98 of a bill that totaled $23,500.
I’m responsible for $4,000.
I’m now retired. I don’t know how I’m supposed to cover these expenses since I did not know about them, and did not budget for them. Something needs to be done.
Edward Warnick
Akron