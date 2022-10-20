As a resident of Lancaster County, I have always been grateful for the wonderful community hub that we have at Spooky Nook Sports. It’s a great location for sporting events and entertainment, and it’s so close.

On the homepage of the Spooky Nook website, its worthy mission statement is prominently displayed: “Bringing Families Together.”

However, I have a very different impression about Spooky Nook Sports after reading the Oct. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Far-right expo coming to the Nook.”

I can hardly believe that Spooky Nook plans to host an event such as this, with a lineup of participants led by gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Eric Trump, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, etc.

I am sure that hosting this divisive group of anti-vaxxers, 2020 election deniers, insurrectionists, QAnon conspiracy theorists and Christian nationalists at Spooky Nook is not about “Bringing Families Together.”

Yet they are planning to meet at Spooky Nook. Why?

Ruth Hannum

Manheim Township