Dear Mayor Danene Sorace: With plans for repaving Queen and Prince streets once all excavation is completed, I suggest that the brick crosswalks — which have been a driving nightmare given the unevenness of the road surface ever since they have been installed — be removed and paved the same as the street.
This would make a smoother and more pleasant driving experience north and south through this beautiful city, especially for the visitors whom the visitors bureau is inviting into our city.
William Martin
West Lampeter Township