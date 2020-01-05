Health care delivery is not efficient for many reasons, but the opiate crisis is not helped by the way opiates are currently being prescribed. A recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that more opiates are prescribed as doctors’ schedules get busier, and they get prescribed later in the day.
Opiate prescription gets “gamed” both by patients and doctors, sometimes consciously, but not always. I believe that opiate prescription should be more heavily regulated, either by government or by the medical community, in that opiate prescriptions should only be allowed to be prescribed in special situations and in very limited quantities.
Ideally, there would either be specified times of the day that opiates could be prescribed for anything other than cancer pain or significant physical trauma. A pain contract should be mandatory and enforced. Even better, opiates could only be prescribed by physicians with extensive training in opiate prescription, or in separate clinics.
Opiates are not the drug of choice for chronic pain, other than cancer pain. The medical profession is doing better in catching on, but there need to be tighter controls that are proven to work.
Joseph A. Troncale, M.D.
New Holland