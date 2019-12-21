I was oblivious to politics until my daughter was born. We learned the hard way that hospitals and insurance companies have two very different goals. We ended up owing a serious amount of money despite both having careers, making decent money and having “good” health insurance. If not for these factors, we would have been ruined.
More recently, our own health problems highlighted the traps, pitfalls and roadblocks of private health insurance and opened my eyes to what can happen so quickly. If I, or my wife, lost our employment, and with it our health insurance, our family would have again been in financial jeopardy. We understood being on the brink of disaster and empathize with those bankrupted by medical bills.
When I understood that lobbyists, politicians and health insurance executives were all rigging the system against hardworking families to enrich themselves and their shareholders, I started talking to people. Most people are unhappy with their health insurance — the cost, premiums, copays, prescription drug prices, etc.
How can we improve our situation? We need to organize. Only collectively can we make change. The lobbyists are organized. The health insurance executives are all pulling in the same direction. Some politicians seem determined to repeal the Affordable Care Act and slash Medicare/Medicaid whenever they get a chance.
We, the people, need to organize. So I joined a group called Lancaster Stands Up. I learned how to make change. There is still room. Will you join, too?
Brian Frey
Ephrata