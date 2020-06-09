This is a thank-you to the people of Lancaster. For our insistence — and, yes, persistence — that systemic racism be eradicated. All of us are diminished when any of us are disrespected, made fearful, ignored or killed. Serious deliberations about how to implement change must continue. Yes, each individual is responsible for his or her change of heart, mind and spirit. But the momentum and promise of this time is remarkable.

This is a thank-you to peaceful protesters in Lancaster County. Thank you for the efforts of organizers, including but not limited to Lancaster Stands Up, the NAACP, the National Urban League, and the interfaith advocacy organization POWER (and individual congregations within that group).

And thanks to Fulton Theatre for offering a place and leadership (along with the Crispus Attucks Community Center, YWCA Lancaster and Color of Change) for public conversation and understanding.

Let us rejoice and embrace the sincerity of Lancaster city’s mayor, chief of police and council members to include us in planning for change.

I pray that the county commissioners, along with the various municipal leaders and our state House and Senate members, work in parallel with the efforts of these groups.

Barbara S. Achtermann

East Hempfield Township