I find myself appalled, mystified and stunned to read the responses from Daniel Greenstein, the chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, in his recent interview with Spotlight PA on the topics of racism and inequality.

Greenstein is quoted as saying that he has not studied how the system itself has historically perpetuated inequity and how that could inform possible solutions. And that he is “ashamed” to admit that there are great lessons to be learned.

So, I am appalled that he is so totally unaware and uninformed, mystified as to how he can adequately represent this system of public education and stunned by his lack of corrective actions and plans to address implicit and explicit bias and inequities toward students, faculty and staff.

Those who have chosen to continue a postsecondary education deserve no less than an environment of equitable access, expectations and experiences. Surely, there are others who are more uniquely qualified for the important position of chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Susanne Anderson

Lancaster