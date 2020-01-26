Since 2012, the Lancaster Chamber, along with more than 40 other business and municipal organizations, has been a founding member of the Coalition for Sustainable Communities, a group committed to helping local municipalities address growing economic and financial challenges.
We helped found the Coalition specifically and emphatically to make the case for reforms in Pennsylvania’s municipal government structure, currently a one-size-fits-all, state-mandated system that does not allow for flexibility at the local level and, as such, places unfair hardships and limited options on our local officials.
Over the years, we have appreciated the work of state Rep. Keith Greiner for his ongoing efforts to address significant taxing options that remain at the core of the challenge.
Now we also want to applaud the work and leadership of Mayor Danene Sorace and state Sen. Scott Martin, who have reignited the issue with a bipartisan, commonsense approach that is getting renewed attention across the state. As such, we are fully supportive of the mayor’s Jan. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed (“Lancaster city needs more revenue options to stay afloat”) and the paper’s follow-up editorial (“Talking taxes,” Jan. 17) and look forward to working with our elected officials toward reform.
A thriving municipality with a fair tax structure is the goal of all Pennsylvania communities. And, thanks to the leadership of some of our local officials, we are one step closer to having that be a reality.
Tom Baldrige
President/CEO
Lancaster Chamber