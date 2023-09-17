It’s clear what the new challenge in American politics will be — no, not a new Cold War or a war on terror, but rather the challenge to keep the country together.

Central to this challenge is the psychological makeup of those in power, particularly the president, and his/her motivations. Maybe a test will be developed whereby presidential candidates are put under such enormous media pressure that a little door opens on their foreheads: if a cuckoo bird comes out, not presidential; if a miniature statue of George Washington appears, presidential. Short of that, we’ll really need to think about the candidates who want power.

Power is key, because questing for power reflects a personality defect. In a democracy, politicians normally seek power to compensate for private shortcomings: I’m not good to my own family, but I write legislation strengthening all families.

In democracies, you see this outline of the politician over and over: overcoming private problems through public acts. This is why democratic politicians seem so hypocritical and sleazy. In a democracy, you harness a politician’s private fault and turn it into a public good.

In authoritarian politics, those in power believe they are perfect in both private and public life; the only missing piece is universal belief in their perfection — they like gold and glitter.

Democracies don’t work when those in power think they’re perfect. America is starting to succumb to this problem — a problem originally seeded in our idealistic imperialism has now leaped over into our domestic politics.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster