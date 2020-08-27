Statistics can’t prove anything, but they are useful in testing hypotheses.

If racism is the prime cause of income disparities, why do Belgian Americans make $1.15 on average for every $1 earned by Dutch Americans, and why do Indian Americans earn on average $2.51 for every $1 earned by Americans of English descent (source: 2015 American Community Survey of U.S. Census Bureau)?

In a similar vein, if poverty causes crime, why do so many poor people not commit crimes? The exact statistics are impossible to ascertain, but crime — particularly violent crime — is committed by a very small percentage of the population; and criminals tend to commit multiple crimes.

Since poorer areas tend to suffer more from crime, a more reasonable explanation might be that criminals cause, or at least exacerbate, poverty. They are discouraging investment and, let’s not forget, killing people.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster