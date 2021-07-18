This is in response to the June 13 letter “Disagrees about critical race theory.”

I am looking for the letter writer to provide primary source citations in order to validate the following assertions that he made:

1) The central premise of critical race theory is that the United States is irredeemably racist.

2) Critical race theory says that racism is an integral part of capitalism.

3) Critical race theory has Marxist roots.

4) Critical race theory is anti-white.

5) Critical race theory says that all white people are part of the problem.

6) Critical race theory says that all Black people are victims.

7) Critical race theory is hateful and divisive.

8) Critical race theory claims that racism and slavery were unique to America.

I look forward to evaluating the letter writer’s response. Until that time, his grade will be marked as “incomplete.”

Dan Reynolds

Manheim Township