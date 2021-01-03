A huge thank-you to President Donald Trump, his administration, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the first COVID-19 vaccines. Without the president’s quick action (Operation Warp Speed) and the persistence of many drug companies, we would never have the gift of these vaccines so quickly. Thank God for such a great leader who cares first for the American people.

As we look forward to the new administration in Washington, I feel it faces significant challenges to our nation’s security. Externally, I see China as the major threat militarily, economically and ideologically. Internally, I see identity politics as a major threat to our individual rights and our U.S. Constitution.

What we all need to do is acknowledge the true realities of these challenges, own the decisions we have made electorally and find solutions for the problems that these two threats thrust on the survival of our nation.

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, we need to focus on being a nation of patriotic, freedom-loving citizens who hold the U.S. Constitution in highest regard. We must begin to better educate all in our full and honest history as a nation, so all can develop a greater love for and unity in the United States of America.

Remember, united we stand, divided we fall.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township