On behalf of all the players in the Challenger of Lancaster County Little League, I thank LNP for its support and outstanding coverage of our 30th anniversary celebration at Clipper Magazine Stadium (“Special games on deck at baseball stadium,” June 21 article, and “A league their own,” June 29 editorial).
The opportunity for each of our players to play America’s pastime in a professional stadium with support from the local community (including Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, nonprofit organizations, Barnstormers assistant coach Troy Steffy and mascot Cylo) was outstanding. And to then have that experience recounted with excellent articles and wonderful pictures shared across Lancaster County will keep these memories alive for a long time!
Mike Tafelski
Commissioner
Challenger of Lancaster County Little League