Regarding the July 12 article “Lawyers: Policy is illegal”: As the mother of an adult son with intellectual disabilities and autism who was in public school special education, I must speak to the Hempfield School Board’s statement concerning the Education Law Center spreading disinformation.

The center does not spread disinformation. It is a private, not-for-profit law firm dedicated to ensuring access to quality public education for all children in Pennsylvania. This includes its work for students living in poverty, those with disabilities, children in foster care and so on. It also includes its work protecting LGBTQ students.

I have been aware of the Education Law Center since 1990. It was a valuable and absolutely accurate informational resource for us as we navigated the special education system from 1990 to 2006.

If the Education Law Center says that what Hempfield's doing isn’t right, the board would be wise to listen.

Michele Stiefel

Warwick Township