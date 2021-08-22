The census report that Lancaster County’s population grew by just 6.5% (33,539 people) is good news for those who love our farmland. For the first time in 70 years, the local population grew by single digits, not the double-digit growth that clogged our highways and brought the multitude of problems that came with rapid development.

Fortunately, the Lancaster County Planning Commission has recognized the threat of overdevelopment to our land — the most productive nonirrigated land in America. It drew boundaries around existing communities to contain growth where infrastructure already existed. But the planners didn’t recognize just how much population growth here is slowing — from 17% in the 1980s to 11% in the 2000s to just 6.5% in the past decade. It’s a decline that may be headed to zero population growth by 2040 or sooner.

Our current growth boundaries were based on predictions of 100,000 new residents between 2020 and 2040. But if the 70-year trend continues, we are likely to see only half that. This trend gives county planners an opportunity — and responsibility — to protect more farmland and reduce sprawl by redrawing growth boundaries, shrinking them by at least a third, perhaps half.

Respect Farmland is sounding the alarm. There is no reasonable expectation that the county will see 100,000 new residents in the next 20 years. We should not encourage new households and businesses to sprawl to the outskirts of overly large growth areas.

The boundaries should be reduced to fit the growth that is coming, and no more.

Mary Haverstick

Manor Township

Spokesperson, Respect Farmland