Whenever something tragic happens to a celebrity, the media make a big deal out of it. Tragic things do happen to ordinary people.

Last year, three members of my family died within four months. Plus, my best friend’s mother died during that same time span.

To top it all off, one of those family members was my last remaining sibling, and she died on Christmas Day.

I certainly didn’t get any media attention.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster