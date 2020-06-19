With World Refugee Day coming Saturday, I wish to celebrate with Church World Service the beautiful bouquet of cultures in our communities represented by the variety of ethnicities here. We are uniquely blessed by the work of Church World Service and its many volunteers welcoming refugees.

We who befriend them often benefit from deep and meaningful relationships that broaden us and make us better people. One of my best friends of 40 years was displaced from his Palestinian home by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. At Eastern Mennonite College (now University), he met and married a Lancaster County Mennonite girl. He became a teacher, acquiring his Ph.D. in the history of the Middle East and teaching in the School District of Lancaster. He is a well-loved member of our church, Landisville Mennonite. His history and background have provided a needed antidote to long-held lopsided views of Arab-Israeli political history.

Then there is the Vietnamese family who came at the end of the war. Refugees, fleeing for their lives. Our extended family has shared vacations, weddings, funerals and picnics with them. My older sister shared a business venture with the mother.

There are many fond memories. “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matthew 25:35).

Dale Stoltzfus

Leola