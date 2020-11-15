Oh, frabjous day! Oh, frabjous day! Nov. 3, 2020 — what a wonderful day! It will go down as one of the greatest days in American history.

The day we stood up as one and shouted: “Get out Donald Trump! You’re fired!”

So, the worst president in this country’s history has been booted out of the Oval Office he polluted for almost four years. The prodigious liar, narcissist, bully, incompetent, lazy racist has been sacked. And along with him, poisonous individuals like Stephen Miller and Corey Lewandowski, incompetents like Betsy DeVos, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and sycophants like Bill Barr and Louis DeJoy, will likely all be thrown out.

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

As for Sean Hannity, Rudy Giuliani, Cal Thomas, Mark Thiessen, Michael Reagan, Jay Ambrose and the other pundits and local letter writers who doted on Trump — a big wet raspberry to each of you! Your guy lost — decisively! You spent four years, in my view, making excuses for the horrible Trump presidency and now it’s almost over. Finally, our national nightmare has ended. Beginning Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden can start fumigating the White House.

Oh, frabjous day! Oh, frabjous day!

Michael Harrison

Warwick Township