This is to all of you who are celebrating President Donald Trump’s election loss. I just hope you are happy and ready for what is to come.

Let’s compare the 47-year career swamp politician Joe Biden with the current president, shall we?

Trump oversaw the greatest economy in over 50 years, with record low unemployment. He worked to secure our border against illegal immigration (the key word being “illegal”). Biden wants to expand citizenship to people in the U.S. illegally. Trump sent federal law enforcement to temper looting, destruction of property and violence while the Democrats in some cities ordered police to stand down. I believe Biden will take his marching orders from the far left, which now seems to control the Democratic Party. That would mean single-payer, mandated health care; the Green New Disaster; higher taxes; expansion of the Supreme Court; an assault on the Electoral College; and more government regulation. The list goes on and on.

Oh, I forgot: Trump “mishandled” the novel coronavirus. During the administration of Barack Obama and Biden, more than 60 million Americans were infected by the H1N1 virus.

Just do this: Look at Trump’s agenda vs. the Democrats’ agenda and see which one follows the Constitution and which one more resembles the 10 pillars of Communism.

Sean Gallagher

Landisville