The June 26 letter “Border children aren’t in concentration camps” is shocking and disappointing.
What’s shocking about it is that the author feels that it’s “too bad” that the land of the free decided to imprison 110,000 people during World War II based simply on their ethnicity/national origin. This attitude toward civil rights and human liberties is, by the way, how we get to atrocities that the author seems to believe will never come. It is my sincere hope that they do not. I also hope that we may realign our moral compass so as to treat the abrogation of human dignities as a touch more grave than a fallen ice cream cone or a missed school bus.
It is disappointing that the author is so ill-informed and cavalier with so grave a piece of American history. “At least everyone survived, little the worse for wear,” she writes of the Japanese internment. According to the War Relocation Authority, the coordinating agency for the internment, 1,862 people died in the camps. Some died from disease. Seven were shot to death by guards. Property was seized, stolen, lost or destroyed. Jobs and homes were lost. Far worse than “too bad.”
None of this is the 6 million Jewish lives lost in the Holocaust. Nothing is, just as nothing is the lives lost in antebellum slavery. But the purpose of learning and grieving the atrocities of human history is not to pretend that the next atrocities will never happen, or that they aren’t happening now.
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
Lancaster City councilman