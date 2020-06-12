I thought my recent experience trying to vote by mail in the primary election might be helpful for others. I applied for a mail-in ballot and received an email confirmation at the beginning of May. But I never received a ballot. When I contacted local officials to ask why, they told me that they had received my request but had declined it because they had no record of me as a registered voter. No one tried to get in touch with me or verify my identity.

The problem, as it turns out, was that the name I used for the mail-in request — taken, as the instructions directed, from my driver’s license (recently updated to Real ID status) — was my full legal name. It turns out that when I registered to vote here 30 years ago, I did so as Ben, not Benjamin, and used a middle initial rather than my full middle name. That was enough to have my request silently rejected.

I should note that I was not disenfranchised. I was invited to come in person to the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office to pick up a mail-in ballot or to simply vote at my precinct on Election Day. But I want to warn others how little it takes for the mail-in request process to fail.

Ben Mcree

Manheim Township