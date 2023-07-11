I feel compelled to write a letter about the horror of health care in Lancaster County.

In early June, my family returned from a vacation at an indoor water park. Upon our return, my granddaughter and I had rashes on our necks. When the rashes didn’t improve, I took her to a pediatrician. The doctor assumed it was caused by a poisonous outdoor plant. I strongly objected, as we hadn’t even been outside to come in contact with such a plant.

Nonetheless, the doctor insisted and prescribed a steroid ointment. After a few days, my granddaughter seemed to have a reaction to it. We went to our local pool to get our mind off it. After that, my granddaughter’s cheeks turned bright red and, by the next morning, her face was swollen. We went to an urgent care, where they thought it was an allergic reaction and advised us to get Benadryl cream and also give Benadryl at night.

I expected her to look better in the morning. She did not, so I took her to a children’s clinic, where the staff was very thorough. They prescribed antibiotics and said it was folliculitis and preseptal cellulitis of the eye. That afternoon, we were sent to the emergency room for IV antibiotics. That finally worked!

I became worried that she may be allergic to chlorine, and she is set to have swimming lessons this month. I asked the pediatrician for a referral for an emergency allergy test. They called with a schedule date of Jan. 3. Outrageous!

Michele Hess

West Hempfield Township