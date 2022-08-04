If you are mechanically inclined and think of planet Earth as a giant engine, then you can see on critical gauges that the numbers are going in the wrong direction. Alarm! In time, this engine will “blow” without an intervention.

If you are more organically inclined and see our planet as a giant green plant, then Earth is turning brown at an alarming rate.

By the numbers, we are well into the sixth mass extinction.

Whatever your politics, the mathematics on our climate speak truth. The answer is clear: Humans on planet Earth need to turn the numbers around. Some scientists predict that an inflection point will occur around 2050. It appears that our future is global warming that increases faster than was even predicted.

We live in a time of war, when the possibility of nuclear war in Ukraine is in the news. On all sides, trillions of dollars are going into armaments for the next generation of war. World War III seems to be our future.

The combination of more war and more global warming means that the warnings of an age of catastrophe — the “Hot Age” predicted by Stephen Hawking — could come true. By the numbers, this appears to be our future.

Sadly, there is a lot of stupid thinking on planet Earth regarding war and global warming. Humanity is killing itself.

What catastrophic event must take place to shock us into giving up our stupid thinking? Or will we awaken too late? These are the existential questions of our “interesting” times.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township