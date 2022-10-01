With all of the cases and investigations pending against former President Donald Trump, two stand out to me as having the most impact.

One is New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, some of his children and his business. The lawsuit alleges that there have been more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets and seeks the repayment of $250 million. Can Trump afford this legal fight that could last several years and see the potential financial penalty grow? Would the financial penalty and banishing of his business from New York state be the death knell for his personal empire?

Second, I believe that there is the potential for criminal charges against Trump with regard to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. In my view, the case has lots of credibility and viability (short of a slam dunk). There could be charges involving the fake electors, racketeering, fundraising fraud, insurrection, conspiracy, obstruction of Congress, witness tampering and more.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall

Lebanon County