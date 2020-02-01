The Constitution provides that the president, vice president and all civil officials shall be liable for impeachment and removal from office for “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” But beyond the obvious, what specifically constitutes a high crime or misdemeanor?
If I base my definition on what I saw from the proceedings of both the House Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee, I am forced to conclude the definition is completely arbitrary. Or, more specifically, it is subject to a mere whim. Is this how the founders viewed the impeachment process?
During the debate on articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, D-N.Y., said: “What we have seen is a seamless web of misconduct so serious that it leaves me shaken.”
But no such conduct that has been attributed to President Donald Trump even comes close to what Holtzman referenced in 1974.
What I believe we have seen is conjecture, supposition and speculation — and this is what the House is basing its case on for the impeachment of Trump.
In the Federalist No. 65, Alexander Hamilton wrote: “The subjects of its jurisdiction are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men ... (and) there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”
Clearly, the Founding Fathers intended that impeachment should only be used for the most grievous abuses and betrayal of the public trust. It must not succumb to personal or partisan considerations.
David J. Bowie
Elizabethtown