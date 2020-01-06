Some possible political cartoons:
1. President Donald Trump pouring gasoline on the Constitution with a match in his hand saying, “Now that’s more like it!”
2. Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia sitting at a table asking someone to tell a joke. They all respond at once with “Trump!”
3. Trump in the middle of Times Square with a gun and a body on the ground. Republicans all around saying, “We didn’t see a thing.”
I just want to ask all the Trumpites these questions:
1. If Trump is innocent, why not let him and all his top officials with firsthand knowledge testify on his behalf? Oh, that’s right. They would have to be under oath and promise to tell the truth. The Republicans in Congress and truth in the same sentence. What an oxymoron that would be.
2. If you truly believe in the Constitution, why is Trump allowed to do anything he wants and continue to be above the law?
3. Why have so many of Trump’s associates been indicted, been jailed or find themselves waiting to go to jail?
There is no doubt that Trump would be convicted in an impeachment trial if any of the Republican senators would have a spine, especially backstabbers like Lindsey Graham and Moscow Mitch McConnell.
Just saying.
Larry Harsh
West Lampeter Township