In the Sunday March 22 LNP | LancasterOnline, you printed a horrific political cartoon that showed the Titanic sinking. I will not accuse you of being ignorant of the facts, which necessitates an even worse accusation of gross callousness. Of the roughly 2,100 on the Titanic, 1,500 died; the roughly 600 who lived were the wealthy.

This is beyond the pale. For you to perpetuate the fear that all of us except the most wealthy in this country will die because of the novel coronavirus is amazingly poor work. I am so appalled, so utterly embarrassed for you.

Without shame, explanation, anything, you post this vulgar cartoon. This is about as far from responsible journalism than I can imagine.

Do not even attempt to try the argument of “it is a cartoon it is not meant to be taken literally.” The readers should not have to tell you that when 90% of your content is about the coronavirus and your population is scared that you are called to a higher calling. Can you please be conscientious, intellectual citizens of our community and understand your responsibility? You were far from being a good neighbor, much less one that I pay to come into my home.

Keith Landis

Akron