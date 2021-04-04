I was shocked and thought it was in very poor taste when I saw the editorial cartoon on Page F3 of the March 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section. It depicted the entrance to a store with two signs — “masks required” and “vests suggested.”

First of all, it’s not funny that our nation has come to a point where no one feels safe anymore in any activity they do or place that they go. And with the number of shootings and the tragedies that surround them increasing, we’re left with unease on a daily basis.

I also couldn’t believe that your newspaper would use this right on the heels of the latest mass shooting in Colorado, which left us grieving once again over a senseless act that destroyed so many lives.

While I know we use humor many times to lighten stressful situations, I think this cartoon was insensitive and distasteful, to say the least.

Connie A. Kirchner

Mount Joy Township