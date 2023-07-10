I greatly enjoyed the editorial cartoon about Democrats and Republicans that was published on the June 26 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion page.

“So if I say ‘up’ you say ...”

“Down.”

“Good.”

“Bad.”

“Hot.”

“Cold.”

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson is especially prone to saying hardly anything good about the Republican Party. In one of his hit pieces on the Republicans, he said the Republicans don’t do anything. That is not true.

It seems that both sides are guilty.

Daniel Stoltzfus

Upper Leacock Township