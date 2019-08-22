What else was the bear supposed to do? Due to the construction of the new water tower, a lot of trees had to be cut down — just as with all the shopping centers and housing developments — and the poor bear had nowhere to go.
From what I heard, it had a nice spot there and would feed on leftover burgers from across the street. So, the bear took off toward town with all those restaurants and trees. Figures it would be found in a tree.
What would help the bears would be to get rid of the cars. Apparently, according to someone, if nothing worthwhile is mentioned about something in the paper, it should be outlawed by Congress. Since I have only heard bad things about cars in the paper — wrecks, thefts, accidents, DUIs, congestion, smog, nothing good — I guess they, too, should be outlawed.
With no cars — and thanks to all the bike lanes in the city — everyone would ride a bike and all these problems would be solved. Except for the bear. Maybe it, too, could be taught how to ride a bike, and then it could get a job in the circus. Hamburgers every day!
Matthew Stewart
Lancaster