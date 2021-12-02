We have moved into a new and dangerous era in the state of Pennsylvania. The passage of state Senate Bill 565 on Nov. 9 removes the requirement for a permit to carry a loaded firearm in our state. More guns do not make our towns and cities safer. More guns make it more likely that innocent people will be killed in shootouts on our streets.

There is still time. Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated that he will veto bill, which then could be sent back to the Legislature for a possible veto override. Both Republican state Sens. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, and Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, voted for this bill. Now is the time to contact them and tell them that we do not want more guns on our streets!

Douglas Hill

Lancaster Township