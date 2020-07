Congratulations to LNP | LancasterOnline on your success in moving production back to Lancaster County. But one important factor was not included in the celebratory coverage this week: the carriers.

I was amazed that you overlooked a strong link in the chain by not giving any recognition to the folks who deliver LNP | LancasterOnline to the doorsteps and driveways of your readers throughout the year.

Allow me to salute those folks on your pages.

Don Sell

Brecknock Township