Congratulations. You found a way to attack Tucker Carlson, who tried to defend a local Amish man, Amos Miller (“Miller case gets national attention,” Aug. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

But, of course, Carlson was not privy to all of the nuances of the case. Naturally, it was easy for you to make him look like he did not know what he was talking about — just because you had studied the facts for years.

Paul Buckwalter

Manheim Township