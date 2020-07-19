The attack on veterans by Republican pundits has reached a new low. Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson had the audacity to say recently that U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth — a decorated veteran who lost both her legs when the helicopter she was piloting was shot down in Iraq — does not love her country.

Her family’s military service goes all the way back to George Washington’s Continental Army. Carlson has never served in the military. Duckworth was serving her country, while Carlson was having fun on “Dancing With the Stars.” He’s taken a disgusting page out of Karl Rove’s playbook. Remember Rove? He’s the one who also never served, but attacked the military service of John McCain and John Kerry in order to ensure George W. Bush’s election to the presidency.

It’s time for veterans, both Republicans and Democrats, to denounce this horrid approach to political discourse. Criticism over policy is fair game, but to attack one’s patriotism is unforgivable.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster