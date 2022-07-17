Caring actions by

county residents

I was pleased to see two recent examples of Lancaster County people caring about nature enough to contribute to its well-being. I am happy to know many people help wildlife in ways they can, but do so without media acknowledgment.

One example was stated in the July 2 letter “Group rescues birds from drains.” The writer states that the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals in Lancaster County rescues animals, including baby birds, from storm drains. That organization is available 24/7 and responds to most emergencies concerning animals. There are other local groups, such as fire companies, that do the same. If readers notice wildlife in distress, call the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals at 717-397-8922 or another helpful organization.

Perhaps putting smaller mesh in storm drain covers would keep ducklings and goslings from falling into storm drains.

Meanwhile, an article by LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck in the July 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Borough seeks funds for butterfly garden”) revealed a fundraising campaign in New Holland to create a 2-acre Community Butterfly Garden on land owned by the borough.

Bayberries, winterberry hollies, common milkweeds and other native plants in the butterfly garden will provide food and shelter for pollinating insects in summer and a variety of seed- or berry-eating birds in winter.

The garden, like all natural habitats, will promote beauty, peace and intrigue for human visitors. This is another win-win for nature and people.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland