Greg Carey’s Perspective column (“Lancaster County institutions embrace Christian nationalism,” March 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) should be a wake-up call for all Christians regarding this dangerous nationalistic political movement claiming to be Christian.

Carey wrote that Lancaster County sits at the heart of America’s polarization, aided and kept alive by the prevalence of this heretical phenomenon. The “ReAwaken America” event that was held in Lancaster County is the public face of the Seven Mountain Mandate, one manifestation of this cancer.

Following Jesus is contrary to the beliefs of those who believe in any form of Christian nationalism, especially those who wave the American flag in one hand and hold the cross of Christ in the other.

Those who are caught up with this American aberration in the name of Christ are taking his name in vain. Their tactics of violence, threats and intimidation are contrary to what Jesus taught his disciples, some of whom wanted to use violence to overthrow their Roman occupiers.

The latest hypocrisy — equating former President Donald Trump’s arrest and indictment with Jesus’ arrest and crucifixion — is pure blasphemy!

For those who seek more information about Christian nationalism, I urge you to listen to the “Confronting Christian Nationalism” podcasts on Podbean.

BraverAngels.org has workshops aimed at learning how to reduce political polarization in Lancaster County. Local clergy can help by preaching and teaching what Jesus said and taught, and by modeling to congregants attending in-person or via online worship services.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township