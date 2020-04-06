In this trying time, I wanted to thank people who rarely get thanked — members of Congress and other elected officials — for working together to help us all get through this pandemic by supporting and/or voting for the CARES Act.

I like to call it our “Economic Rescue Act.” We’re all looking for its economic rescue to get us back to work. I know I am, in particular, grateful for the loan program to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll. Special thanks to Congressman Lloyd Smucker and others in Congress for their support of this legislation despite the contentious atmosphere in their workplace.

By not being so financially burdened and by ensuring our businesses can reopen after this terrible crisis has passed, we can be ready to go as soon as possible after the unimaginable experience of COVID-19.

Marianne Clay Strittmatter

Manheim Township