Some letters to the editor decry the evils of socialism. But rarely, if ever, do they define the word “socialism.” I will spell out what I understand it to mean. When the government hands out money and gives it to those who either will not work, cannot work or perhaps are out of work, that is socialism. Didn’t that occur recently under the hand of President Donald Trump, to the tune of about $2 trillion for pandemic relief?

That looks like quite a socialistic handout to me.

Martin R. Herr

New Holland