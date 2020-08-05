If you are certain that you are guaranteed tomorrow to be in good health and independence, then don’t bother to read this letter. But if you acknowledge that you may encounter illness or an accident, a missed step, an unseen stop sign, or an infection or virus, then consider these realities.

1. If your illness or disability requires support at home or in a congregate care setting, your life literally depends on the person who takes care of you.

2. The person responsible for your welfare likely receives less than a living wage, inadequate health benefits, and probably cannot afford to miss a day of work.

3. Direct care workers are as integral to your health outcomes as physicians, nurses and therapists.

An attitude of gratitude matters, but it’s a hollow gesture without a paradigm shift in our health care delivery system. This starts with adequate funding and the will to enforce best practices and accountability from provider agencies.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If your legislator responds as mine did, with a shrug of the shoulders and, I quote, “It’s been this way since I was elected (2012),” ask why! Hint: It’s not because of public service unions.

Care for the caregivers as if your life depends on it, because it does.

Traci M. Downey

Manheim Township