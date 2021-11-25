Oftentimes I see a letter of thanks or gratitude in your newspaper. This is one of those letters.

After having been a caregiver for a number of years, I began to think about the need for care in my later years. I feel I had done a very adequate job researching various facilities that would meet my needs as seniorhood beckoned.

We all make choices that can greatly impact on our lives. Weighing my options, I decided to go to Willow Valley Communities. I could not have made a better choice. The efforts by the staff on behalf of the residents have always been exemplary, even more so in our current crisis.

So kudos to all of the employees and management at Willow Valley Communities for being patient, pleasant and so considerate of our needs.

You are truly a blessing.

Philip Miller

West Lampeter Township